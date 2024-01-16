European Parliament won't observe presidential elections in Azerbaijan

The European Parliament will not observe the upcoming presidential elections in Azerbaijan, a number of leading MEPs said in a statement on Tuesday.

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Presidential elections will take place in Azerbaijan on 7 February 2024.

"The European Parliament will not observe this electoral process and consequently will neither comment on the process nor on the results that will be announced afterwards. No individual Member of the European Parliament has been authorised to observe or comment on this electoral process on its behalf," reads the statement.