Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption Richard Nephew will travel to Armenia and Georgia from January 15-18., the State Department reported.

January 15, 2024, 15:21 U.S. anti-corruption coordinator travels to Armenia and Georgia

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 15 , ARTSAKHPRESS: In both countries, he will discuss the current efforts and challenges to combatting corruption and identify areas for further cooperation.

In Armenia, Coordinator Nephew will meet with government officials, including justice sector and law enforcement representatives, and participate in a civil society roundtable.

In Georgia, he will meet with government officials, representatives of anti-corruption institutions, investigative bodies, and civil society.