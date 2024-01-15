The judicial farce being carried out by the Azerbaijani authorities continues against the captured elderly Armenian man, Vagif Khachatryan, a former resident of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Azerbaijan ‘court’ rules against Karabakh ex-resident Vagif Khachatryan appeal
STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 15 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The decision on Khachatryan's appeal was read during an appellate court session in Azerbaijani capital city of Baku, the Azerbaijani media reported.
And as expected, a verdict was made against this appeal, and the decision of the Azerbaijani court of first instance was upheld.