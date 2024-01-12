Margara crossing point at Armenian-Turkish border ready for use after repair

The Margara border crossing checkpoint in the Armenian-Turkish border is ready for use after a major renovation, the Deputy Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Karen Tamazyan has said.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 12 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “All infrastructures in terms of technical customs equipment, passport control, and for the border guards, are ready for duly implementation of the passenger service,” he said.

Turkey shut down its border with Armenia in 1993.

In 2021, Armenia and Turkey announced readiness to normalize ties. In 2022, the two countries agreed to open the land border for citizens of third countries and diplomatic passport holders. The agreement is yet to be implemented.

In October 2023, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said he hoped the border would be opened soon.