Artsakhpress

Society

Armenian government to help forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh find employment

The Cabinet approved on Thursday a new support program for the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh aimed at creating employment opportunities for them.

STEPANAKERT,  JANUARY 11 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The program was unveiled by Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan at the Cabinet meeting and is aimed at organizing vocational trainings and creating employment opportunities.

The program covers vocational training, internship and employment opportunities.

The government will pay the training and internship expenses.


     

Politics

U.S. anti-corruption coordinator travels to Armenia and Georgia

Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption Richard Nephew will travel to Armenia and Georgia from January 15-18., the State Department reported.

Displaced Artsakh Armenians should be given possibility of returning in safety and dignity – Commissioner Mijatović

“Armenian and Azerbaijani authorities should ensure focus on human rights protection in their peace talks and establish strong human rights safeguards for all persons affected by the conflict”, said the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović, as she published her Observations following her visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh, from 16 to 23 October 2023.

Margara crossing point at Armenian-Turkish border ready for use after repair

The Margara border crossing checkpoint in the Armenian-Turkish border is ready for use after a major renovation, the Deputy Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Karen Tamazyan has said.

Zakharova: Russian peacekeepers’ criticism in Armenia does not contribute to anything

Zakharova: Russian peacekeepers’ criticism in Armenia does not contribute to anything 13:25, 12.01.2024 Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia Theme: Politics We see these statements, and consider them destructive and untrue. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (FA), announced this at Friday’s press briefing, commenting on the statements by Armenian politicians that the Russian peacekeepers failed in their obligations in Karabakh and allowed ethnic cleansing of its Armenian population, news.am informs.

The Cabinet approved on Thursday a new support program for the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh aimed at creating employment opportunities for them.

Armenia, Greece FMs' private conversation kicks off

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, George Gerapetritis, has arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Vice Speaker Rubinyan, U.S. Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations discuss Armenia- Türkiye normalization

The deputy speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Ruben Rubinyan, on Tuesday received Louis Bono, Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations of the US Department of State, and OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair from the US.

Economy

Deposit portfolio in Armenian banking system has reached record high – PM says at Central Bank

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has visited the Central Bank to participate in a New Year and Christmas reception.

Russia discussing with Tehran, Baku possibility of supplying electricity via Azerbaijan to Armenia, then to Iran

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov announced that the Kremlin is negotiating with Tehran and Baku on the possibility of exporting 300 MW of electricity through Azerbaijan to Armenia and then to Iran, using the existing infrastructure, News.am informs, citing Prime news agency.

Russian Prime Minister due in Armenia for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Society

Azerbaijan ‘court’ rules against Karabakh ex-resident Vagif Khachatryan appeal

The judicial farce being carried out by the Azerbaijani authorities continues against the captured elderly Armenian man, Vagif Khachatryan, a former resident of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin condemns violence against Jerusalem Armenian community

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin issued a statement on Friday condemning the violence against the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the local Armenian community.

The Christmas Miracle in Shirak Region - Ameriabank Santas Visited Children from Artsakh

On the eve of the Christmas holidays and further to its ongoing initiative to support Artsakh families sheltered in Shirak region, Ameriabank once again brought together partners around the idea of gifting Christmas Miracle for Artsakh children.

218 people died, 120 were injured in Stepanakert fuel depot explosion in Artsakh

A total of 218 people had died and 120 others were injured as a result of the explosion at a fuel depot in Artsakh capital of Stepanakert, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed the Public Television, news.am informs.

CSTO Secretary General arrives in Armenia

CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov has arrived in Armenia.

Ocampo Releases Second Report on Nagorno-Karabakh Genocide, Highlighting Prevention and Punishment Mechanisms

The renowned first chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo, on December 18, published his second report on the 2023 genocide of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) people by Azerbaijan.

Military

Serviceman found dead at combat outpost

An Armenian contract serviceman was found dead of a gunshot wound at a combat outpost early on Tuesday morning.

55 Armenians still held captive but Azerbaijan acknowledges only 23 – says law enforcement official

55 Armenians are currently held captive in Azerbaijan but Baku has so far acknowledged only 23 of them, a senior law enforcement official has said.

2023 Azerbaijani attack in Karabakh killed 223 people, including 5 children – says law enforcement official

223 people, including 5 children, were killed in Nagorno-Karabakh in the 19-20 September 2023 Azerbaijani attack, Argishti Kyaramyan, Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, announced this in an interview with the Public Television of Armenia.

Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian POWs

31 servicemen of the Republic of Armenia who were taken captive in 2020-2023, and 1 serviceman who was taken captive in Nagorno-Karabakh in September, have been released from Azerbaijani captivity and are now back in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced Wednesday afternoon.

Swap of Armenian, Azeri prisoners expected today on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Armenia and Azerbaijan are expected to exchange prisoners on Wednesday 13 December, the news agency Turan reported, citing its sources.

Armenian Defense Minister visits Cyprus

Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan has left for Cyprus on an official visit.

Armenia-UK 6th strategic defense consultations held in London

The sixth Armenia-United Kingdom (UK) strategic defense consultations were held Tuesday in London.

Analytical

“Crossroads of Peace”: no peace, no crossroads

On October 26, within the framework of the Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi, Nikol Pashinyan presented the project “Crossroads of Peace”. According to him, unblocking communications in the region will not only lead to the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus, but will also turn Armenia into a crossroads of infrastructure projects.

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Interview

Sanctions are only way to stop Azeri aggressive actions against Armenia, says MEP Viola von Cramon-Taubadel

German Member of the European Parliament Viola von Cramon-Taubadel believes that sanctions are the only way to restrain Azerbaijan’s aggressive steps against Armenia.

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Photos

Hoping to find the lost. (The following photos by Margarita Petrosyan)
Hoping to find the lost. (The following photos by Margarita Petrosyan)
Masis ARS provides aid to 292 forcibly displaced families from Artsakh
Masis ARS provides aid to 292 forcibly displaced families from Artsakh
Happy birthday, Hero... (The following photos by Margarita Petrosyan)
Happy birthday, Hero... (The following photos by Margarita Petrosyan)
Artsakh displaced family tries re-finding itself. (The following photos by Margarita Petrosyan)
Artsakh displaced family tries re-finding itself. (The following photos by Margarita Petrosyan)
Videos

Culture

Armenian drama Amerikatsi by Michael Goorjian shortlisted for 96th Oscars

Monument Watch: Azerbaijan propaganda machine circulates new theory

Azerbaijan turned Shushi cultural site into dumping ground

Preservation of at-risk Armenian heritage in NK raised at ICCROM General Assembly session

Sport

Armenia’s Gor Sahakyan wins gold at IWF World Junior Championships

Artsakh athlete registered achievments in the boxing championship

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Diaspora

Jerusalem Armenian community representatives, Armenian Patriarch, clergy go to ‘Cows’ Garden’ due to situation

Alexis Ohanian: Turkey, Azerbaijan seek Armenian conquest

Armenians are victims of ethnic cleansing in Artsakh – Kim Kardashian

Demonstration condemning Azeri actions against Nagorno-Karabakh held in Buenos Aires

International

European Parliament won't observe presidential elections in Azerbaijan

Netanyahu says Israel won't permanently occupy Gaza

Russia becomes Europe’s first economy despite 'pressure from all sides,' Putin says

Japan earthquake death toll tops 200

