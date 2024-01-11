Russia becomes Europe’s first economy despite 'pressure from all sides,' Putin says

Russia has become Europe’s first economy and the world’s fifth in terms of purchasing power parity, Tass quoted President Vladimir Putin as saying.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 11 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "It seems that we are being strangled and pressured from every side, but still, we are the largest economy in Europe. We left Germany behind and climbed to fifth in the world [in terms of GDP at purchasing power parity]: China, the US, India, Japan and Russia. We are number one in Europe," Putin said at a meeting with entrepreneurs active in Russia’s Far East.