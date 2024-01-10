Armenia, Greece FMs' private conversation kicks off

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, George Gerapetritis, has arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

The tête-à-tête meeting with Armenian FM Minister Mirzoyan has commenced, the MFA of Armenia.

As reported earlier, the Greek Foreign Minister will pay a visit to the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to commemorate the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Afterwards George Gerapetritis is scheduled to meet with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan. A joint press conference of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Greece is planned to take place after their meeting.