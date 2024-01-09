Vice Speaker Rubinyan, U.S. Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations discuss Armenia- Turkey normalization

The deputy speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Ruben Rubinyan, on Tuesday received Louis Bono, Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations of the US Department of State and OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair from the US.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 9 , ARTSAKHPRESS: U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien was also present at the meeting, Rubinyan’s office said in a readout.

The sides discussed issues related to regional security and stability. Views were exchanged on the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations.

In addition, they touched upon the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.