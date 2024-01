An Armenian contract serviceman was found dead of a gunshot wound at a combat outpost early on Tuesday morning.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 9 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The Defense Ministry of Armenia identified the soldier as Karen Karapetyan.

An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

In a statement, the defence ministry extended condolences to the family and friends of the deceased serviceman.