Pope Francis emphasizes urgency for the legal and safe return of Artsakh Armenians to their homes

In his annual “State of the World” address to members of the Diplomatic Corps accredited to the Holy See on Monday, Pope Francis reflected on the conflicts and divisions ravaging the world and highlighted the responsibility of individuals and nations to foster peace, Vatican News reported.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 8 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Greeting the ambassadors from throughout the globe accredited to the Holy See on Monday, 8 January 2024, he expressed deep concern about the escalating conflicts worldwide and described the current state of affairs as a "third world war fought piecemeal" openly addressing specific geopolitical crises.

Pope Francis expressed concern about the tension in the South Caucasus and the disagreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and called on the two parties to sign a peace treaty.

Pope Francis pointed to the rights of return of the displaced persons of Artsakh to their homes and the need to respect places of worship.

He once again called for peace, stressing the urgency of the legal and safe return of Artsakh Armenians to their homes.