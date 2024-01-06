Artsakhpress

Society

Karekin II Catholicos: We believe in the dawn of our new life, because darkness cannot be a barrier to the sunrise

Artsakh will never become a past for us. We will continue to cherish it in our hearts and souls, making every effort to protect the rights of Artsakh Armenians. Says the message of His Holiness Karekin II Catholicos of all Armenians on the Feast of Holy Nativity and Epiphany of Jesus Christ, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT,  JANUARY 6 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "In the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit.

Now you are light in the Lord. Live as children of light for the fruit of the light is goodness, righteousness, and truth (Eph. 5:8-9)

Dear beloved faithful,

Today, on the feast of Holy Nativity and Epiphany, our Armenian nation, although grieving and heartbroken, but with unshaken faith, unbreakable in will and full of hope, bows down before Christ the child, who from the cave of Bethlehem shines as light and salvation to the entire world. With beautiful words of praise, the soul-stirring canticle conveys to us the wonder of the Holy Nativity. "O Birth-giver of God, tabernacle of light, you became the dawn of the Sun of righteousness and gave light to those of us who sit in darkness."

The birth of the Savior is an invitation to go from darkness to light, to God, and to be always with the Lord, to become worthy of heavenly blessings and eternity. Rejecting the Incarnate God, however, brings disasters, spreads evil and destruction. The feast of Holy Nativity is celebrated today by the entire Christian world with a prayer and request that the life of humanity be filled with renewal in Christ, and that nations and states can find the ways of peace and harmonious coexistence in the present world full of distress and conflicts.

In the 21st century, our people again suffered losses, were subjected to new trials, which, unfortunately, we were unable to overcome due to complicated geopolitical events, as well as for deviating from the path of goodness, justice, and truth.
Goodness among us was spoiled by the weeds of malice and treachery, justice was transformed into nepotism and retribution, truth was mutilated and distorted by lies and malicious deeds.

Such vices also caused division among our nation, splitting of efforts, defeats and losses of our sanctuaries and dignified life. In such manner, Artsakh remained alone during the days of disasters. Armenians from Artsakh were forcibly displaced from their homeland and became homeless.

But the Lord, who by his birth brought light into the darkness, shows that with God, every tribulation is transformed into victory, every suffering into divine reward, every difficulty into strength and power, and even death is transformed into eternity. With such realization and commitment, let us unite our efforts to overcome trials and reflect the truth of the evangelist's words in our lives: ‘And the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.’ (John 1:5)
Dearly beloved faithful in the homeland and in the diaspora, on the feast of the Holy Nativity and Epiphany, our Patriarchal message is that we should not turn our hearts into dark and cold caves of despair and sorrow, but turn them to be mangers, illuminated by the presence of Christ, where the urge and desire to offer God-pleasing deeds to Infant Jesus reign. Now, let us rely on the Lord who became human, stay strong in faith, be pioneers of goodness, love and truth everywhere, for the sake of our righteous and bright life. Let us be zealous for the strengthening of our state and unite together to stop with all our strength Azerbaijan's expansionist ambitions and encroachments. Let us eliminate artificially created gaps between us, let us live with love for each other, so that the vineyards of our nation and homeland will be brightened with heavenly blessing, as it is said in the Scriptures: ‘the people dwelling in darkness have seen a great light, and for those dwelling in the region and shadow of death, on them a light has dawned.’ (Isa. 9: 2; Matt. 4:16)

Inspired by the hopeful mystery of the feast of the Holy Nativity and Theophany, we bring our Patriarchal encouragement to our people displaced from Artsakh. Dearly beloved, you have overcome and are now overcoming with unparalleled heroic and unbeatable spirit and with dignity, the hardships that afflicted you. Artsakh will never become a past for us. We will continue to cherish it in our hearts and souls, making every effort to protect the rights of Artsakh Armenians.
Stay full of hope, God will provide you and give blessings for the hardships you have endured. You are not alone in your difficulties. Your faithful brothers and sisters in our country and in the Diaspora are with you, who will continue to support and help you by all possible means. Together we will get out of the difficult situation and build a peaceful, prosperous and safe future for our people and homeland.

We believe in the dawn of our new life, because darkness cannot be a barrier to the sunrise. With the light of the morning, the luminous light of God shall shine in our souls as the canticle of St. Nerses the Graceful entreats. And, as the Lord says through the prophet: “My righteousness draws near speedily, my salvation shall rise as light” (Isa. 51:5).
With such abundance of hope and faith, with the good tidings of the Holy Nativity, we bring our fraternal greetings to the incumbents of the Hierarchical Sees of our Holy Church: to His Holiness Aram I, the Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, to the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem, His Beatitude, Archbishop Nourhan Manoukyan, to the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople His Beatitude, Archbishop Sahak Mashalyan, to the heads of the sister Churches, asking for the Savior's blessing and support with fruitful years in their pastoral ministry. We bring our Patriarchal love and kind wishes to the clergy of our Holy Church and to all our faithful people.

On this blessed day of Holy Nativity, we send our prayer to our Savior, the Lord.

O Jesus Christ, Son of God, you became incarnate for our salvation and came into the world with your infinite love for humanity and you have brought the light of heavenly graces into the souls of all those who believe in you. Give peace and prosperity to the world and our motherland. Free us from all evil and ill, grant comfort to our hearts troubled and saddened by the horrors of war and heavy losses. Pardon us and grant us forgiveness, so that sins and failures do not block the way for us to realize our dreams and the sources of your infinite goodness and inexhaustible mercy. Protect our brave soldiers guarding the borders of the motherland with your holy hand. Promptly bring back the captured Armenians who are being held hostage, as well as to our missing ones. Grant heavenly rest and brightness to our heroic martyrs who died in the war.
Let your bright presence shine in the amongst all Armenians, as in the Christmas manger, so that with you we can face all trials with strength and move towards the victorious future of our people, glorifying you with the Father and the Holy Spirit now and always and forever and ever.

Christ is born and revealed

Good tidings to you and us."


     

Politics

U.S. anti-corruption coordinator travels to Armenia and Georgia

Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption Richard Nephew will travel to Armenia and Georgia from January 15-18., the State Department reported.

Displaced Artsakh Armenians should be given possibility of returning in safety and dignity – Commissioner Mijatović

“Armenian and Azerbaijani authorities should ensure focus on human rights protection in their peace talks and establish strong human rights safeguards for all persons affected by the conflict”, said the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović, as she published her Observations following her visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh, from 16 to 23 October 2023.

Margara crossing point at Armenian-Turkish border ready for use after repair

The Margara border crossing checkpoint in the Armenian-Turkish border is ready for use after a major renovation, the Deputy Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Karen Tamazyan has said.

Zakharova: Russian peacekeepers’ criticism in Armenia does not contribute to anything

Zakharova: Russian peacekeepers’ criticism in Armenia does not contribute to anything 13:25, 12.01.2024 Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia Theme: Politics We see these statements, and consider them destructive and untrue. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (FA), announced this at Friday’s press briefing, commenting on the statements by Armenian politicians that the Russian peacekeepers failed in their obligations in Karabakh and allowed ethnic cleansing of its Armenian population, news.am informs.

Armenian government to help forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh find employment

The Cabinet approved on Thursday a new support program for the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh aimed at creating employment opportunities for them.

Armenia, Greece FMs' private conversation kicks off

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, George Gerapetritis, has arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Vice Speaker Rubinyan, U.S. Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations discuss Armenia- Türkiye normalization

The deputy speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Ruben Rubinyan, on Tuesday received Louis Bono, Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations of the US Department of State, and OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair from the US.

Economy

Deposit portfolio in Armenian banking system has reached record high – PM says at Central Bank

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has visited the Central Bank to participate in a New Year and Christmas reception.

Russia discussing with Tehran, Baku possibility of supplying electricity via Azerbaijan to Armenia, then to Iran

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov announced that the Kremlin is negotiating with Tehran and Baku on the possibility of exporting 300 MW of electricity through Azerbaijan to Armenia and then to Iran, using the existing infrastructure, News.am informs, citing Prime news agency.

Russian Prime Minister due in Armenia for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Society

Azerbaijan ‘court’ rules against Karabakh ex-resident Vagif Khachatryan appeal

The judicial farce being carried out by the Azerbaijani authorities continues against the captured elderly Armenian man, Vagif Khachatryan, a former resident of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin condemns violence against Jerusalem Armenian community

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin issued a statement on Friday condemning the violence against the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the local Armenian community.

The Christmas Miracle in Shirak Region - Ameriabank Santas Visited Children from Artsakh

On the eve of the Christmas holidays and further to its ongoing initiative to support Artsakh families sheltered in Shirak region, Ameriabank once again brought together partners around the idea of gifting Christmas Miracle for Artsakh children.

218 people died, 120 were injured in Stepanakert fuel depot explosion in Artsakh

A total of 218 people had died and 120 others were injured as a result of the explosion at a fuel depot in Artsakh capital of Stepanakert, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed the Public Television, news.am informs.

CSTO Secretary General arrives in Armenia

CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov has arrived in Armenia.

Ocampo Releases Second Report on Nagorno-Karabakh Genocide, Highlighting Prevention and Punishment Mechanisms

The renowned first chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo, on December 18, published his second report on the 2023 genocide of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) people by Azerbaijan.

Military

Serviceman found dead at combat outpost

An Armenian contract serviceman was found dead of a gunshot wound at a combat outpost early on Tuesday morning.

55 Armenians still held captive but Azerbaijan acknowledges only 23 – says law enforcement official

55 Armenians are currently held captive in Azerbaijan but Baku has so far acknowledged only 23 of them, a senior law enforcement official has said.

2023 Azerbaijani attack in Karabakh killed 223 people, including 5 children – says law enforcement official

223 people, including 5 children, were killed in Nagorno-Karabakh in the 19-20 September 2023 Azerbaijani attack, Argishti Kyaramyan, Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, announced this in an interview with the Public Television of Armenia.

Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian POWs

31 servicemen of the Republic of Armenia who were taken captive in 2020-2023, and 1 serviceman who was taken captive in Nagorno-Karabakh in September, have been released from Azerbaijani captivity and are now back in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced Wednesday afternoon.

Swap of Armenian, Azeri prisoners expected today on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Armenia and Azerbaijan are expected to exchange prisoners on Wednesday 13 December, the news agency Turan reported, citing its sources.

Armenian Defense Minister visits Cyprus

Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan has left for Cyprus on an official visit.

Armenia-UK 6th strategic defense consultations held in London

The sixth Armenia-United Kingdom (UK) strategic defense consultations were held Tuesday in London.

European Parliament won't observe presidential elections in Azerbaijan
Implementation of Putin-Kim agreements in full swing, says Lavrov
EU warns Azerbaijan of ‘severe consequences’ if Armenia’s territorial integrity is violated
U.S. anti-corruption coordinator travels to Armenia and Georgia
Azerbaijan ‘court’ rules against Karabakh ex-resident Vagif Khachatryan appeal
Analytical

“Crossroads of Peace”: no peace, no crossroads

On October 26, within the framework of the Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi, Nikol Pashinyan presented the project “Crossroads of Peace”. According to him, unblocking communications in the region will not only lead to the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus, but will also turn Armenia into a crossroads of infrastructure projects.

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Interview

Sanctions are only way to stop Azeri aggressive actions against Armenia, says MEP Viola von Cramon-Taubadel

German Member of the European Parliament Viola von Cramon-Taubadel believes that sanctions are the only way to restrain Azerbaijan’s aggressive steps against Armenia.

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Photos

Hoping to find the lost. (The following photos by Margarita Petrosyan)
Hoping to find the lost. (The following photos by Margarita Petrosyan)
Masis ARS provides aid to 292 forcibly displaced families from Artsakh
Masis ARS provides aid to 292 forcibly displaced families from Artsakh
Happy birthday, Hero... (The following photos by Margarita Petrosyan)
Happy birthday, Hero... (The following photos by Margarita Petrosyan)
Artsakh displaced family tries re-finding itself. (The following photos by Margarita Petrosyan)
Artsakh displaced family tries re-finding itself. (The following photos by Margarita Petrosyan)
Videos

Culture

Armenian drama Amerikatsi by Michael Goorjian shortlisted for 96th Oscars

All news from section

Monument Watch: Azerbaijan propaganda machine circulates new theory

Azerbaijan turned Shushi cultural site into dumping ground

Preservation of at-risk Armenian heritage in NK raised at ICCROM General Assembly session

Sport

Armenia’s Gor Sahakyan wins gold at IWF World Junior Championships

All news from section

Artsakh athlete registered achievments in the boxing championship

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Diaspora

Jerusalem Armenian community representatives, Armenian Patriarch, clergy go to ‘Cows’ Garden’ due to situation

All news from section

Alexis Ohanian: Turkey, Azerbaijan seek Armenian conquest

Armenians are victims of ethnic cleansing in Artsakh – Kim Kardashian

Demonstration condemning Azeri actions against Nagorno-Karabakh held in Buenos Aires

International

European Parliament won't observe presidential elections in Azerbaijan

All news from section

Netanyahu says Israel won't permanently occupy Gaza

Russia becomes Europe’s first economy despite 'pressure from all sides,' Putin says

Japan earthquake death toll tops 200

Search