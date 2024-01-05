223 people, including 5 children, were killed in Nagorno-Karabakh in the 19-20 September 2023 Azerbaijani attack, Argishti Kyaramyan, Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, announced this in an interview with the Public Television of Armenia.

January 5, 2024, 10:40 2023 Azerbaijani attack in Artsakh killed 223 people, including 5 children – Armenia Investigative Committee Chief

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 5 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "223 people, of whom 25 were civilians, were killed as a result of the September 19-20, 2023 Azerbaijani aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh. The death toll includes five minors,” Kyaramyan said.

Another 244 were wounded, including 76 civilians (10 children).

20 people, including 5 civilians, are missing.

Over 20 cases of desecration of bodies were documented.

About 70 cases of death have been recorded on the road of forced deportation from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, as well as shortly after arrival,” Kyaramyan said.