2023 Azerbaijani attack in Artsakh killed 223 people, including 5 children – Armenia Investigative Committee Chief

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 5 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "223 people, of whom 25 were civilians, were killed as a result of the September 19-20, 2023 Azerbaijani aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh. The death toll includes five minors,” Kyaramyan said.
Another 244 were wounded, including 76 civilians (10 children).
20 people, including 5 civilians, are missing.
Over 20 cases of desecration of bodies were documented.
About 70 cases of death have been recorded on the road of forced deportation from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, as well as shortly after arrival,” Kyaramyan said.