Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a condolence message to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, in connection with the tragedy in Kerman, the PM's Office said.

January 4, 2024, 09:35 Pashinyan sends condolence message to Ebrahim Raisi

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 4 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The message reads:

"It is with a heavy heart that I learned about the tragedy that happened in Kerman today, as a result of which innocent people were killed and injured.

Your Excellency, at this difficult moment, on behalf of the people of the Republic of Armenia and myself, let me to send words of sorrow to all the relatives of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded."