Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is scheduled to visit Ankara on Thursday along with a political and economic delegation, IRNA news agency reports.

January 3, 2024, 15:40 Iranian President to visit Turkey

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Iranian President is expected to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and attend the eighth meeting of the Supreme Council of Iran-Turkey Cooperation.

During his visit, Raisi is also scheduled to meet with Iranian and Turkish businessmen, as well as Iranian expatriates.

The 7th meeting of the Supreme Council of Economic Cooperation between Iran and Türkiye was held on July 19, 2022, during President Erdogan’s official visit to Tehran. During that visit, the two sides agreed to develop relations in economic, infrastructure, security, political, cultural, and sports fields.