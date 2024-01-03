Iran FM dismisses Azerbaijani claims that Armenia’s nuclear plant contaminates Araks River

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has dismissed claims that the Metsamor nuclear power plant in neighboring Armenia can contaminate the border Araks River with radioactive materials, reports Tasnim.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: Iran's FM participated in the meeting of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian parliament on Sunday.

Responding to a question from an MP representing the two bordering regions of northwestern Ardabil Province of Iran, Amir-Abdollahian dismissed concerns about radioactive contamination of the Araks River.

He stated that the technical report and inspection by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran dismissed the possibility of contamination of the Araks River as a result of the operation of the Metsamor nuclear power plant in Armenia.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani media claimed that Armenia's Metsamor nuclear power plant pours 12 to 16 thousand cubic meters of radioactive waste into the Araks River every day.