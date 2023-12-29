The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin issued a statement on Friday condemning the violence against the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the local Armenian community.

December 29, 2023, 13:09 Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin condemns violence against Jerusalem Armenian community

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The full statement is provided below.

"With deep concern, we learned about the ongoing provocative actions around the Cows' Garden estate belonging to the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

On December 28, more than three dozen armed men invaded the territory of Cows' Garden, carried out violent actions, as a result of which clergymen of the Patriarchate and members of the local Armenian community received various physical injuries.

It is obvious that the provocateurs are once again trying to seize the Cows' Garden estate through terror, threats and violent actions, violating the procedures established by the law.

Strictly condemning what happened, we hope that the Israeli authorities will respond legally to the criminal acts against the Patriarchate and the Armenian community, the culprits will be held accountable and the repetition of similar cases will be excluded.

We express our support to the military Brotherhood of Saints Hakobyan of Jerusalem and the Armenian community, asking for God's help."