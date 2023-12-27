Armenia, Azerbaijan have political will to achieve peace treaty – Kremlin

Russia sees political will in Armenia and Azerbaijan to achieve a peace treaty and supports the process, TASS reported citing Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: “What matters is that we see the presence of political will both in Yerevan and Baku. We support this. We think that the signing of such a treaty would be beneficial for stability and peace both in the two countries, as well as the entire region,” he said.

Peskov said that the contacts between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the informal CIS summit in Saint Petersburg were “brief conversations” and not negotiations.

“They did not hold negotiations yesterday, however this kind of events, such as the informal summit of the CIS, are always a good opportunity for brief conversations,” Peskov said.