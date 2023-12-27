Armenian authorities carry out ‘intensive work’ to preserve cultural heritage of Artsakh

The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia is carrying out “intensive work” around the preservation of the cultural heritage of Nagorno-Karabakh, Minister Zhanna Andreasyan has said.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We have an entire action plan with our partners at the Foreign Ministry on how we are going to deal with the issue of preserving the cultural heritage that has been left in Nagorno-Karabakh,” the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport said at a press conference.

The ministry has compiled a database of the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“We are also recording the cases of vandalism and transferring it to all possible international partners. Also, we are launching electronic databases and websites to make it clear and visible,” Andreasyan added.