In December, the staff of the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku again visited all the Armenians whose names were confirmed to the organization by the Azerbaijani authorities. Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, informed NEWS.am.

December 27, 2023, 13:25 Red Cross visits Armenians held in Azerbaijan captivity

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The visits took place in a one-to-one format, and an opportunity was created to contact families in Armenia.

Amatuni added that during the visit they were given parcels by their families.