Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has arrived in Armenia on a working visit.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The plane of the Iranian official landed at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan.

Within the framework of the visit, a meeting of Amir-Abdollahian with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan is scheduled, after which the FMs of both countries will hold a joint press conference.