Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have talked on the sidelines of the informal summit of the CIS in Saint Petersburg, TASS reports.

December 26, 2023, 18:03 Pashinyan, Putin talk on sidelines of CIS summit

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The conversation took place during a tour for visiting CIS leaders in the Pavlovsk Palace.

A TASS video from the building shows Pashinyan and Putin engaged in a discussion.