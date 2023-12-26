Number of candidates for Russian presidential election exceeds 30

More than 30 people are seeking nomination as candidates for the post of Russian president, the campaign will definitely be competitive, Russian Central Election Commission head Ella Pamfilova told TASS.

"Of course, the campaign will be competitive, because it is obvious that there will be more than one candidate. In any case, there are now more than 30 candidates," she said.

The CEC chief pointed out that now the candidates have "organizational time", they "hold events, parties hold congresses." "In my opinion, the level of competition depends not so much on the number of candidates as on their quality," Pamfilova added.