December 26, 2023, 09:08 Azerbaijan ‘human rights advocates’ visit illegally arrested former senior Artsakh officials

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Chairman of the Azerbaijan Committee Against Torture Tural Huseynov, Deputy Chairman Elchin Shirinov, and Head of Legal Department Rovshan Mammadov visited Arayik Harutyunyan (former Artsakh President), former Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan, former Commander of the Defense Army Levon Mnatsakanyan, and former Deputy Commander of the Defense Army Davit Manukyan, who are held in the Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, news.am reports.

According to Shirinov, the purpose of their visit was to inspect the conditions of detention of the aforesaid persons, and the procedures for treating them. He noted that these individuals were satisfied with the conditions of their detention.

"They said that walks are regularly organized for them, and they have been given an opportunity for weekly phone talks with their family members. They are provided with necessary books, have access to TV and electronic library, and can also use the gym. At the request of their family members, a lawyer was appointed for them. Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross have handed parcels sent by the arrestees’’ relatives from Armenia," added Shirinov.