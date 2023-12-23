President Joe Biden of the United States signed National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024 (starting on October 1) in the amount of $886.3 bln on Friday, the White House said in a statement.

December 23, 2023, 11:21 Biden signs $886 bln defense policy bill into law

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Act authorizes fiscal year appropriations principally for the Department of Defense, Department of Energy national security programs, Department of State, and the Intelligence Community," the statement reads.

The bill was greenlighted on December 14 by Congress, and on December 13 by the Senate. The document contains aid for Ukraine worth $800 mln.