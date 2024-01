A magnitude 4,6 earthquake that struck Iran on Saturday morning was felt in a number of settlements of the Armenian province of Syunik measured at 2-3, the interior ministry’s rescue service said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The quake was 33 km northeast of the city of Tabriz and at a depth of 10 km.