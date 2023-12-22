Armenian drama Amerikatsi by Michael Goorjian shortlisted for 96th Oscars

Filmmaker Michael Goorjian’s Amerikatsi, representing Armenia, has been shortlisted in the International Feature Film category for the 96th Academy Awards. This is the first time that an Armenian film is shortlisted by the Academy.
Films from 88 countries and regions were eligible in the category.
Films from 88 countries and regions were eligible in the category.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by country, are:
Armenia, Amerikatsi
Bhutan, The Monk and the Gun
Denmark, The Promised Land
Finland, Fallen Leaves
France, The Taste of Things
Germany, The Teachers’ Lounge
Iceland, Godland
Italy, Io Capitano
Japan, Perfect Days
Mexico, Totem
Morocco, The Mother of All Lies
Spain, Society of the Snow
Tunisia, Four Daughters
Ukraine, 20 Days in Mariupol
United Kingdom, The Zone of Interest
The final shortlists will be unveiled on January 24, 2024.