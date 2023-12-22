Armenian drama Amerikatsi by Michael Goorjian shortlisted for 96th Oscars

Filmmaker Michael Goorjian’s Amerikatsi, representing Armenia, has been shortlisted in the International Feature Film category for the 96th Academy Awards. This is the first time that an Armenian film is shortlisted by the Academy.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Amerikatsi, an Armenian drama film written, edited, directed by, and starring Michael Goorjian, has been shortlisted alongside 14 other films.

Films from 88 countries and regions were eligible in the category.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by country, are:

Armenia, Amerikatsi

Bhutan, The Monk and the Gun

Denmark, The Promised Land

Finland, Fallen Leaves

France, The Taste of Things

Germany, The Teachers’ Lounge

Iceland, Godland

Italy, Io Capitano

Japan, Perfect Days

Mexico, Totem

Morocco, The Mother of All Lies

Spain, Society of the Snow

Tunisia, Four Daughters

Ukraine, 20 Days in Mariupol

United Kingdom, The Zone of Interest

The final shortlists will be unveiled on January 24, 2024.