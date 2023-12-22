218 people died, 120 were injured in Stepanakert fuel depot explosion in Artsakh

A total of 218 people had died and 120 others were injured as a result of the explosion at a fuel depot in Artsakh capital of Stepanakert, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed the Public Television, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Three of the 218 casualties have not yet been identified, and 135 others were identified as a result of forensic genetic testing.

At the time of the explosion, there were about 1,000 people in the closed area of the depot.

According to the Investigative Committee, there were 300,000 liters of summer, 77,000 liters of winter diesel fuel, and around 42,000 liters of automobile gasoline in the fuel depot.