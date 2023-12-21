CSTO Secretary General arrives in Armenia

January 12, 2024 14:30

Zakharova: Russian peacekeepers’ criticism in Armenia does not contribute to anything 13:25, 12.01.2024 Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia Theme: Politics We see these statements, and consider them destructive and untrue. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (FA), announced this at Friday’s press briefing, commenting on the statements by Armenian politicians that the Russian peacekeepers failed in their obligations in Karabakh and allowed ethnic cleansing of its Armenian population, news.am informs.