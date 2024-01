CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov plans to visit Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: It was noted that Tasmagambetov’s meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, will take place within the framework of this visit.

The results of the CSTO meetings, which took place in the Belarusian capital of Minsk in November, are expected to be discussed.