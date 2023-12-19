Russian military units in Syria and Karabakh are guarantors of peace: Shoigu

The Russian troops continue to be the main guarantors of peace in Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh, stated Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Russian troops continue to be the main guarantor of maintaining peace in Syria and Karabakh," Shoigu said at the extended meeting of the administrative board of the Russian defense ministry.

Also, the minister instructed the Russian troops to ensure the maintenance of peace and stability in Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh in the changed situation.