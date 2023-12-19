PM Garibashvili lauds Georgian mediation between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Monday said his government was interested in establishing “long-term peace and stability” in the South Caucasus region and making a “significant contribution” to the objective, Agenda.ge outlet reported.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Garibashvili highlighted “concrete results” in the Government providing “important mediation” that led to an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

He noted his office maintained “close, friendly relations” with its partners in the region - Armenia, Azerbaijan and Turkey.

"I would like to mention some time ago the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia visited Georgia. We, the leaders of all three countries, had a unique opportunity to hold a meeting together. I think it was a very interesting precedent that we set”, he added.