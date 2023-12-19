CSTO Parliamentary Assembly meeting kicking off in Moscow, Armenia not attending

The session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO PA) and the 16th plenary session of the CSTO PA begin today in Moscow. Armenia, however, is not participating in these events, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The harmonization of laws of the CSTO member states, and the preparation of model laws to deal with security challenges and threats in this organization's area of responsibility are on the agenda of these meetings.

It became known earlier that Alen Simonyan, the speaker of the parliament of Armenia, will not attend the CSTO PA sessions, which he had informed Vyacheslav Volodin—Chairman of the Russian State Duma—about in an official letter. A delegation from the Armenian parliament will not participate in these events either.