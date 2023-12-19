Armenia mistakenly listed among Magnitsky list supporters – MFA

Armenia was mistakenly listed among the countries supporting the EU’s Magnitsky list, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a statement on Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said 11 non-EU member states, including Armenia, had agreed to the European Council's decision to extend the European Magnitsky Act for another year. The legislation empowers the EU to impose sanctions on officials, individuals and entities found responsible for serious human rights violations or abuses.

The statement was revised later to exclude Armenia from the list.

“It was a technical issue. Now you see the [edited] statement on the EU website which makes no mention of Armenia. Accordingly, Armenia has not joined the Magnitsky Act,” Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalyan said.