Eleven countries outside the European Union (EU) have joined the European Council's decision to extend the European Magnitsky list for one year; Armenia and Azerbaijan are also among these countries. This was announced in a statement by Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

December 18, 2023, 13:54 Armenia, Azerbaijan support European Council decision to extend European Magnitsky list

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Council renewed the existing restrictive measures for a further twelve months, until 8 December 2024, and amends the list of persons and entities subject to restrictive measures (…).

“The candidate countries North Macedonia, Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine, Republic of Moldova and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the EFTA countries Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, members of the European Economic Area, as well as Armenia and Azerbaijan align themselves with this Council Decision.

“They will ensure that their national policies conform to this Council Decision.

“The European Union takes note of this commitment and welcomes it," the aforesaid statement said, in part.