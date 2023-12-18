Over 200 organizations support the appeal of Artsakh Republic political and civil forces to the international community

The first principled and fundamental document adopted after the tragic events in Artsakh in September 2023 has received broad support from the people of Artsakh. Elected leaders from dozens of rural communities across all administrative districts of Artsakh, as well as the elected mayors of all cities in the Republic, including the mayor of the capital, Stepanakert, have signed it.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Eight political parties, including the party with the second largest faction in the Artsakh National Assembly, 16 media outlets, including "Azat Artsakh" republican newspaper and "Artsakh Public Television", several dozen non-governmental organizations, including such organizations with thousands of members as the "Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic of Artsakh" and the Union of Army Reserve Officers.

The initiative will have its logical development. The petition for the appeal of the political and civil forces of the Republic of Artsakh to the international community continues online.