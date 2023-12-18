Documenting the history of the three Republics of Armenia for more than a century highlights the unique opportunity of

Documenting the history of the three Republics of Armenia for more than a century objectively highlights the unique opportunity of "Armenpress".

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Armenpress”, the first Armenian state news agency, over the past 105 years of its activity, has certainly been able to set high standards for the quality of creation and presentation of information.

The agency has repeatedly proven, by its own example, that the continuity of information policy development has no alternative.

The trust, the high cultural coverage of topics, the presentation of news material in different languages, and, finally, cooperation with leading news agencies have become key factors that make the Republic of Armenia presentable to the world every day.

The close cooperation of Artsakhpress with the "Armenpress" news agency is not a secret. On the occasion of this festive day, we extend our congratulations to the director, Mrs. Narine Nazaryan, and all the former and present employees of “Armenpres” and wish them new achievmets.