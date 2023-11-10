Armenian PM attends opening ceremony of Paris Peace Forum

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has attended the opening ceremony of the Paris Peace Forum 2023 at the Brongniart Palace in Paris.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 10 , ARTSAKHPRESS: President of the Paris Peace Forum Ángel Gurría welcomed the Armenian Prime Minister and the other participating world leaders.

French President Emmanuel Macron delivered welcoming remarks.

PM Pashinyan will be among the speakers of the Insights on Cooperation in a world of rivalry : Crafting Peace and Building a Safer World – The case of Caucasus panel discussion.