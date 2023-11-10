Russia expresses readiness to host Armenian-Azeri foreign ministerial talks

Russia has reiterated its readiness to host a foreign ministerial meeting between Armenia and Azerbaijan with its mediation.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 10 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin confirmed readiness to host such a meeting but did not mention possible timeframes.

“We’ve numerously confirmed our readiness to provide the Moscow platform for further dialogue on the level of foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, around issues of normalization of bilateral relations and signing of a peace treaty. Our readiness remains unchanged. Whenever we agree upon the timeframes of such an event, we will announce about it,” Galuzin told reporters.