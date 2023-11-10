Artsakhpress

Politics

Russia expresses readiness to host Armenian-Azeri foreign ministerial talks

Russia has reiterated its readiness to host a foreign ministerial meeting between Armenia and Azerbaijan with its mediation.

STEPANAKERT,  NOVEMBER 10 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin confirmed readiness to host such a meeting but did not mention possible timeframes.
“We’ve numerously confirmed our readiness to provide the Moscow platform for further dialogue on the level of foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, around issues of normalization of bilateral relations and signing of a peace treaty. Our readiness remains unchanged. Whenever we agree upon the timeframes of such an event, we will announce about it,” Galuzin told reporters. 

     

Politics

Adam Schiff submits resolution to US Congress, demanding sanctions on Azerbaijan

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) introduced legislation Thursday to the US Congress, demanding Azerbaijan’s immediate release of Armenian prisoners of war, captured civilians, and political prisoners, including Artsakh government officials illegally detained during Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing last month, reported the Armenian National Committee of America.

Nagorno-Karabakh exodus was genocide, says former ICC chief prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo

The former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Luis Moreno Ocampo believes that countries are deliberately ignoring the risk of genocide to avoid the obligation to prevent it.

Armenian Deputy FM outlines principled issue in talks with Azerbaijan

The issue of determining the border with Azerbaijan continues to be a principled matter for Armenia in the negotiations, Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan has said.

Conference entitled ‘The Rights of Artsakh Armenians and the European Union’ held in European Parliament

The conference entitled " The rights of the Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh Armenians and the European Union" was held in the European Parliament, which was organized and hosted by MEP Costas Mavrides (Cyprus, S&D) in cooperation with The European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) and the "Europeans for Artsakh" platform.

Lilit Makunts, Baroness Caroline Cox share views on current security, humanitarian situation in, around Armenia

Lilit Makunts, the Armenian Ambassador to the US, on Wednesday hosted a delegation led by Baroness Caroline Cox, member of the House of Lords of the UK Parliament, the embassy of Armenia in the United States said.

Samvel Shahramanyan sends letter of request to Armenia Prosecutor General

The President of Artsakh wrote a letter of request to the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia, informs the Artsakh Information Center.

Economy

Russia discussing with Tehran, Baku possibility of supplying electricity via Azerbaijan to Armenia, then to Iran

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov announced that the Kremlin is negotiating with Tehran and Baku on the possibility of exporting 300 MW of electricity through Azerbaijan to Armenia and then to Iran, using the existing infrastructure, News.am informs, citing Prime news agency.

Russian Prime Minister due in Armenia for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Society

Earthquake hits Iran-Azerbaijan border, felt also in Armenia

The seismological network of Armenia on Wednesday recorded an earthquake, with a magnitude of 5.4, at the Azerbaijan-Iran border zone, at 9:18am local time, 21 kilometers southeast of Parsabad, Iran, and at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Greece sends humanitarian aid to Armenia for forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno- Karabakh

Greece has sent humanitarian aid to Armenia for the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Ambassador of Greece to Armenia Evangelos Tournakis said Thursday.

Azerbaijan announces capture of other Artsakh citizen

Azerbaijan has announced the capture of an elderly Artsakh man by the name of Madat Babayan.

Pashinyan: Quite a large flow of forcibly displaced people from Karabakh are applying for Armenia citizenship

There is already quite a large flow, our sisters and brothers forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh are applying for obtaining Armenian citizenship. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this during Thursday’s Cabinet session of the Armenian government, News.am informs.

'Apaven' company to allocate 40 million drams for assistance to displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh

'Apaven' International Freight Forwarding Company and the Armenian Red Cross Society signed a memorandum of cooperation on November 1.

Military

Armenia buys Zen Anti-Drone System from India - EurAsian Times

Armenia has contracted to buy the India-developed Zen Anti-Drone System (ZADS), a Counter Unmanned Aerial System (CUAS) designed to provide comprehensive security against drone attacks, EurAsian Times reported.

Armenian Defense Minister attends 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum opening ceremony

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan, in the framework of his working visit to the People’s Republic of China, on October 30 attended the “10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum” opening ceremony and a plenary session.

Russian peacekeepers shut down 24 observation posts in Artsakh

Russian peacekeepers have shut down another observation post in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the Askeran district, TASS reported, citing the Russian defense ministry.

Russian peacekeepers close temporary checkpoints in Askeran, Martakert and Shushi

Russian peacekeepers have closed temporary checkpoints in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Ministry of Defense reports.

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire, uses mortar in Askeran region

On 19 September, at around 11:10am, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in Askeran region of Artsakh Republic by using a mortar.

MoD: Artsakh army did not carry out sabotage infiltration

Azerbaijani authorities have released more disinformation falsely accusing Artsakh Defense Army of carrying out sabotage incursion, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry warned.

Azerbaijan fires at Armenian military positions in Jili, Gegharkunik province

On September 16, starting from 00:20 to 00:40, units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from small arms against the Armenian combat outposts in the area of Jili of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

Armenian PM attends opening ceremony of Paris Peace Forum
Aram I serves as Guest Chaplain of U.S. House of Representatives, calls for U.S. support to Nagorno-Karabakh refugees
Adam Schiff submits resolution to US Congress, demanding sanctions on Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh exodus was genocide, says former ICC chief prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo
Analytical

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

Interview

Sanctions are only way to stop Azeri aggressive actions against Armenia, says MEP Viola von Cramon-Taubadel

German Member of the European Parliament Viola von Cramon-Taubadel believes that sanctions are the only way to restrain Azerbaijan’s aggressive steps against Armenia.

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Photos

The Artsakh brand helps not to give up
About 300 folding beds provided to displaced persons from Artsakh in Masis
Masis ARS office provided assistance to more than 100 forcibly displaced Artsakh families
Artsakh citizens are surrounded by caring compatriots in their Motherland
Videos

Culture

Preservation of at-risk Armenian heritage in NK raised at ICCROM General Assembly session

‘Sending love to all Armenian people in Armenia and Artsakh,’ Snoop Dogg’s shout-out ahead of Yerevan show

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh athlete registered achievments in the boxing championship

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Diaspora

Jerusalem Armenian community representatives, Armenian Patriarch, clergy go to ‘Cows’ Garden’ due to situation

Alexis Ohanian: Turkey, Azerbaijan seek Armenian conquest

Armenians are victims of ethnic cleansing in Artsakh – Kim Kardashian

Demonstration condemning Azeri actions against Nagorno-Karabakh held in Buenos Aires

International

UN Security Council to hold session on Middle East settlement on Nov. 9

Lavrov: Western politicians are fomenting major conflict in Middle East

No statements yet from Putin about running in 2024 election – Kremlin

China, UAE request UN Security Council meeting on Middle East for November 6

