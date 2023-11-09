Lilit Makunts, Baroness Caroline Cox share views on current security, humanitarian situation in, around Armenia

Lilit Makunts, the Armenian Ambassador to the US, on Wednesday hosted a delegation led by Baroness Caroline Cox, member of the House of Lords of the UK Parliament, the embassy of Armenia in the United States said.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 9 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Ambassador expressed gratitude for the decades-long humanitarian and advocacy work the Baroness had been performing worldwide, and especially for standing with Armenian people during the darkest hours of modern Armenian history.

“Meeting participants shared their views on the current security and humanitarian situation in and around Armenia,” the embassy added.