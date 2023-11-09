Artsakhpress

Politics

Lilit Makunts, Baroness Caroline Cox share views on current security, humanitarian situation in, around Armenia

Lilit Makunts, the Armenian Ambassador to the US, on Wednesday hosted a delegation led by Baroness Caroline Cox, member of the House of Lords of the UK Parliament, the embassy of Armenia in the United States said.

STEPANAKERT,  NOVEMBER 9 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Ambassador expressed gratitude for the decades-long humanitarian and advocacy work the Baroness had been performing worldwide, and especially for standing with Armenian people during the darkest hours of modern Armenian history.
“Meeting participants shared their views on the current security and humanitarian situation in and around Armenia,” the embassy added. 

     

Politics

Conference entitled ‘The Rights of Artsakh Armenians and the European Union’ held in European Parliament

The conference entitled " The rights of the Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh Armenians and the European Union" was held in the European Parliament, which was organized and hosted by MEP Costas Mavrides (Cyprus, S&D) in cooperation with The European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) and the "Europeans for Artsakh" platform.

Samvel Shahramanyan sends letter of request to Armenia Prosecutor General

The President of Artsakh wrote a letter of request to the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia, informs the Artsakh Information Center.

State Department: Armenia-Azerbaijan peace continues to be priority for US

Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues to be a priority for the United States. Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State, noted this at Tuesday’s Department press briefing.

Baku court sentences Vagif Khachatryan to 15 years in prison

The judicial farce in the "criminal case" against Vagif Khachatryan, a resident of Artsakh has ended in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku.

Paris mayor: Azerbaijan is guilty of destroying Karabakh’s Armenian heritage, arresting its officials

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, made a post on X, and gave details of her discussions with the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo.

Europe Region of Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie calls for respect of rights of NK Armenians

The Europe Region assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie (OIF) has adopted a resolution expressing unconditional support to Armenia and particularly the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Economy

Russia discussing with Tehran, Baku possibility of supplying electricity via Azerbaijan to Armenia, then to Iran

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov announced that the Kremlin is negotiating with Tehran and Baku on the possibility of exporting 300 MW of electricity through Azerbaijan to Armenia and then to Iran, using the existing infrastructure, News.am informs, citing Prime news agency.

Russian Prime Minister due in Armenia for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.

Cash problem arisen in Artsakh

Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Society

Earthquake hits Iran-Azerbaijan border, felt also in Armenia

The seismological network of Armenia on Wednesday recorded an earthquake, with a magnitude of 5.4, at the Azerbaijan-Iran border zone, at 9:18am local time, 21 kilometers southeast of Parsabad, Iran, and at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Greece sends humanitarian aid to Armenia for forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno- Karabakh

Greece has sent humanitarian aid to Armenia for the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Ambassador of Greece to Armenia Evangelos Tournakis said Thursday.

Azerbaijan announces capture of other Artsakh citizen

Azerbaijan has announced the capture of an elderly Artsakh man by the name of Madat Babayan.

Pashinyan: Quite a large flow of forcibly displaced people from Karabakh are applying for Armenia citizenship

There is already quite a large flow, our sisters and brothers forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh are applying for obtaining Armenian citizenship. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this during Thursday’s Cabinet session of the Armenian government, News.am informs.

'Apaven' company to allocate 40 million drams for assistance to displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh

'Apaven' International Freight Forwarding Company and the Armenian Red Cross Society signed a memorandum of cooperation on November 1.

Military

Armenia buys Zen Anti-Drone System from India - EurAsian Times

Armenia has contracted to buy the India-developed Zen Anti-Drone System (ZADS), a Counter Unmanned Aerial System (CUAS) designed to provide comprehensive security against drone attacks, EurAsian Times reported.

Armenian Defense Minister attends 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum opening ceremony

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan, in the framework of his working visit to the People’s Republic of China, on October 30 attended the “10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum” opening ceremony and a plenary session.

Russian peacekeepers shut down 24 observation posts in Artsakh

Russian peacekeepers have shut down another observation post in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the Askeran district, TASS reported, citing the Russian defense ministry.

Russian peacekeepers close temporary checkpoints in Askeran, Martakert and Shushi

Russian peacekeepers have closed temporary checkpoints in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Ministry of Defense reports.

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire, uses mortar in Askeran region

On 19 September, at around 11:10am, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in Askeran region of Artsakh Republic by using a mortar.

MoD: Artsakh army did not carry out sabotage infiltration

Azerbaijani authorities have released more disinformation falsely accusing Artsakh Defense Army of carrying out sabotage incursion, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry warned.

Azerbaijan fires at Armenian military positions in Jili, Gegharkunik province

On September 16, starting from 00:20 to 00:40, units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from small arms against the Armenian combat outposts in the area of Jili of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

Analytical

A Peace to Fail All Peace Why the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Process is Doomed

On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Exacerbates Regional Instability

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

Interview

Sanctions are only way to stop Azeri aggressive actions against Armenia, says MEP Viola von Cramon-Taubadel

German Member of the European Parliament Viola von Cramon-Taubadel believes that sanctions are the only way to restrain Azerbaijan’s aggressive steps against Armenia.

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Photos

Culture

Preservation of at-risk Armenian heritage in NK raised at ICCROM General Assembly session

‘Sending love to all Armenian people in Armenia and Artsakh,’ Snoop Dogg’s shout-out ahead of Yerevan show

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh athlete registered achievments in the boxing championship

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Diaspora

Jerusalem Armenian community representatives, Armenian Patriarch, clergy go to ‘Cows’ Garden’ due to situation

Alexis Ohanian: Turkey, Azerbaijan seek Armenian conquest

Armenians are victims of ethnic cleansing in Artsakh – Kim Kardashian

Demonstration condemning Azeri actions against Nagorno-Karabakh held in Buenos Aires

International

UN Security Council to hold session on Middle East settlement on Nov. 9

Lavrov: Western politicians are fomenting major conflict in Middle East

No statements yet from Putin about running in 2024 election – Kremlin

China, UAE request UN Security Council meeting on Middle East for November 6

