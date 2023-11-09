Lilit Makunts, Baroness Caroline Cox share views on current security, humanitarian situation in, around Armenia

Lilit Makunts, the Armenian Ambassador to the US, on Wednesday hosted a delegation led by Baroness Caroline Cox, member of the House of Lords of the UK Parliament, the embassy of Armenia in the United States said.
The conference entitled " The rights of the Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh Armenians and the European Union" was held in the European Parliament, which was organized and hosted by MEP Costas Mavrides (Cyprus, S&D) in cooperation with The European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) and the "Europeans for Artsakh" platform.
The President of Artsakh wrote a letter of request to the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia, informs the Artsakh Information Center.
Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues to be a priority for the United States. Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State, noted this at Tuesday’s Department press briefing.
The judicial farce in the "criminal case" against Vagif Khachatryan, a resident of Artsakh has ended in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku.
The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, made a post on X, and gave details of her discussions with the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo.
The Europe Region assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie (OIF) has adopted a resolution expressing unconditional support to Armenia and particularly the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov announced that the Kremlin is negotiating with Tehran and Baku on the possibility of exporting 300 MW of electricity through Azerbaijan to Armenia and then to Iran, using the existing infrastructure, News.am informs, citing Prime news agency.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Armenia on August 24-25 to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, the Russian government announced Wednesday.
Since Artsakh has been under blockade by Azerbaijan ever since December 12, 2022, and humanitarian cargo transportation to Artsakh has been completely stopped ever since June 15 of this year, a cash problem has arisen in Artsakh, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Finance and Economy informed.
Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.
In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.
Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.
The seismological network of Armenia on Wednesday recorded an earthquake, with a magnitude of 5.4, at the Azerbaijan-Iran border zone, at 9:18am local time, 21 kilometers southeast of Parsabad, Iran, and at a depth of 10 kilometers.
Greece has sent humanitarian aid to Armenia for the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Ambassador of Greece to Armenia Evangelos Tournakis said Thursday.
Azerbaijan has announced the capture of an elderly Artsakh man by the name of Madat Babayan.
There is already quite a large flow, our sisters and brothers forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh are applying for obtaining Armenian citizenship. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this during Thursday’s Cabinet session of the Armenian government, News.am informs.
'Apaven' International Freight Forwarding Company and the Armenian Red Cross Society signed a memorandum of cooperation on November 1.
Armenia has contracted to buy the India-developed Zen Anti-Drone System (ZADS), a Counter Unmanned Aerial System (CUAS) designed to provide comprehensive security against drone attacks, EurAsian Times reported.
Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan, in the framework of his working visit to the People’s Republic of China, on October 30 attended the “10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum” opening ceremony and a plenary session.
Russian peacekeepers have shut down another observation post in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the Askeran district, TASS reported, citing the Russian defense ministry.
Russian peacekeepers have closed temporary checkpoints in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Ministry of Defense reports.
On 19 September, at around 11:10am, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in Askeran region of Artsakh Republic by using a mortar.
Azerbaijani authorities have released more disinformation falsely accusing Artsakh Defense Army of carrying out sabotage incursion, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry warned.
On September 16, starting from 00:20 to 00:40, units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from small arms against the Armenian combat outposts in the area of Jili of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.
On July 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the sixth round of trilateral peace talks in Brussels mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.
German Member of the European Parliament Viola von Cramon-Taubadel believes that sanctions are the only way to restrain Azerbaijan’s aggressive steps against Armenia.
