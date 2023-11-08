Samvel Shahramanyan sends letter of request to Armenia Prosecutor General

The President of Artsakh wrote a letter of request to the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia, informs the Artsakh Information Center.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Given the publications about the commission of crimes by Artsakh officials have recently become widespread on the internet, Artsakh President Samvel Shahramanyan sent a letter to the Prosecutor General of Armenia, Anna Vardapetyan, with a request that the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia accept such publications as crime reports and investigate them in accordance with the law.