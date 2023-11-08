Earthquake hits Iran-Azerbaijan border, felt also in Armenia

The seismological network of Armenia on Wednesday recorded an earthquake, with a magnitude of 5.4, at the Azerbaijan-Iran border zone, at 9:18am local time, 21 kilometers southeast of Parsabad, Iran, and at a depth of 10 kilometers.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The tremor measured magnitude 7 at the epicenter.

The seismic activity was felt also in Kajaran, Meghri, Goris, Kapan, and Sisian cities of Armenia’s Syunik Province, as well as in Yeghegnadzor city of Vayots Dzor Province.