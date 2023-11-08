Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues to be a priority for the United States. Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State, noted this at Tuesday’s Department press briefing.

November 8, 2023, 09:49 State Department: Armenia-Azerbaijan peace continues to be priority for US

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "Peace between those two countries continues to be a priority for us, for [US] Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken, and it’s something that the department will continue to engage towards," Patel said.