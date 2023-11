The judicial farce in the "criminal case" against Vagif Khachatryan, a resident of Artsakh has ended in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku.

November 7, 2023, 16:47 Baku court sentences Vagif Khachatryan to 15 years in prison

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 7 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Baku court has sentenced Vagif Khachatryan, who was kidnapped by Azeri border guards during his ICRC-mediated medical evacuation on July 29, to 15 years in prison on fabricated war crime charges.