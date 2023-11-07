Lavrov: Western politicians are fomenting major conflict in Middle East

Western politicians are provoking a big conflict in the Middle East, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking at the Knowledge Society marathon as part of the Russia International Exhibition and Forum.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 7 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "Now we see the Anglo-Saxons literally pushing the Middle East into a major war," he said.

According to Lavrov, something similar can be seen in Ukraine, too, and the result of such a policy is the same: loss or weakening of statehood.

The West is used to solving its own problems at the expense of others, exploiting other people's resources and, contrary to global processes, hopes to rule the world by interfering in the internal affairs of countries, the Russian FM concluded.