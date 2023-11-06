Russian President Vladimir Putin has not announced a decision to seek another term in office yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

November 6, 2023, 16:01 No statements yet from Putin about running in 2024 election – Kremlin

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 6 , ARTSAKHPRESS: When asked to comment on a Reuters report that Putin had allegedly decided to run in the March 2024 presidential election, Peskov said: "Putin has not made any statements on the matter yet." "An election campaign has not yet been announced," he added.