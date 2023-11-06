China, UAE request UN Security Council meeting on Middle East for November 6

China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have requested a closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict for Monday, informs TASS.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 6 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "China and the UAE have requested a meeting for Monday at 15:00," the source said. The UN Security Council will discuss, in particular, the strikes on the Palestinian refugee camp Jabalia in the north of the Gaza Strip and a convoy of ambulances near the central Al-Shifa Hospital.

Last month, the UN Security Council failed to adopt any of the four draft resolutions on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The ten non-permanent members of the UN Security Council are currently drafting their own document, which is expected to incorporate provisions from previous draft resolutions.