Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan is holding a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Yerevan, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan said in a statement.

November 3, 2023, 16:22 Armenian Foreign Minister holds meeting with German counterpart in Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 3 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Annalena Baerbock arrived at the Foreign Ministry of Armenia. The tête-à-tête meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Germany commenced and will be continued in an enlarged format with the participation of both delegations,” Badalyan said.