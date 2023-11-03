Armenia seeks stronger mandate and enhancement of EUMA

Armenia wants the European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) to get enhanced and have a stronger mandate, Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan has said.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 3 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: He said that there’ve been positive reactions in this regard from the EU.

Hovhannisyan was speaking at a parliamentary committee hearing on the 2024 state budget. MP Arman Yeghoyan asked him whether there is an agenda of political integration with the EU.

The Deputy FM cited PM Nikol Pashinyan’s speech in the European Parliament that Armenia is ready to be closer to the EU, as close as the EU would consider it possible. This has always been Armenia’s position, Hovhannisyan said.

“The cooperation has gotten stronger politically. Moreover, the launch of the first ever Armenia-EU Political and Security Affairs Dialogue took place this year. The next phase is to take place in November in Brussels, the first one took place in Yerevan in January. Of course, the enhancement of the monitoring mission and strengthening of its mandate are also in our agenda, and there’ve been positive reactions from the EU and its member states,” Hovhannisyan said.

The Deputy FM said that the level of political visits is unprecedented.