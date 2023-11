Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, will arrive in Armenia Friday. During her visit, she will meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

November 3, 2023, 11:24 Germany FM to visit Armenia today

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 3 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Also, Baerbock will visit the European Union (EU) civil monitoring mission in Armenia, and the center for the reception of Armenian refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh, the German embassy in Armenia informs.