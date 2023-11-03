Ambassador Makunts, US Senator Fetterman discuss security challenges Armenia currently faces

Lilit Makunts, the Armenian Ambassador to the US, on Thursday met with US Senator John Fetterman (D-Pennsylvania), the embassy of Armenia in the United States informed on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 3 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The interlocutors discussed the security challenges that Armenia and the region are currently facing, as well as the role of the United States in overcoming those challenges.

The Ambassador highlighted the key principles which should lie at the core of regional peace.

Inadmissibility of any threat to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia was underscored.